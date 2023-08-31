Commissioner directs to intensify crackdown against quacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that a special team in collaboration with the Health Care Commission had been formed to intensify the crackdown against quacks in the city.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he said that the provision of the best health facilities to people was the priority of the government and no one would be allowed to play with public health.

Liaqat said that a team comprising Assistant Commissioner City Zunaira Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Hussain Shah and Tahir Tarar from Punjab Health Care would take action against the quacks.

He directed the team to intensify the crackdown against quacks who did not have a proper degree from PMDC.

"Team will seal such premises used for quackery, confiscate equipment and FIR to be registered", he added.

Liaqat Ali Chatha further directed the team to seal private hospitals and labs that were not reporting dengue cases.

He said that during the peak season of dengue, no negligence was acceptable in this regard.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ejaz, Additional Director Health Care Commission Dr Farooq, Dr Rafiq and other concerned officers participated in the meeting.