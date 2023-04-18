UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Launch Crackdown Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner directs to launch crackdown against profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday directed relevant officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against transporters involved in overcharging citizens during Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Presiding over a meeting, the commissioner said that secretaries of the District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) across the region had been directed to visit the field for public facilitation.

He said that the transporters involved in charging extra fare from citizens would not only be fined but FIRs would be registered against them. He said that bus stand officials had been directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements and display fare lists at all prominent places.

He also directed relevant officers to launch a crackdown against vendors selling unhygienic food items at bus stands and also against shopkeepers selling food items at high rates. He said that district administration and district regional transport authorities would launch joint operation during Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Khattak said that commercial vehicles using LPG cylinders would also face action against them while passengers on the roof the commercial vehicles would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the secretary of RTA and traffic police would ensure the checking of all commercial vehicles while fitness certificates of the vehicles would also be properly examined.

