Commissioner Directs To Make Arrangements Prior To Second Spell Of Monsoon Rains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner directs to make arrangements prior to second spell of monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh has directed the officials to make all arrangements prior to the second spell of monsoon rains which will be starting from August 8.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday, Shaikh gave 3 days to Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the local bodies to drain out rainwater from still submerged localities.

The commissioner formed 3 teams under Additional Commissioner Hyderabad to inspect the WASA's pumping stations and drains.

The teams would also check and address the technical faults which have been occurring in the drainage system.

"The officials should form a strategy to prevent any harm to life and assets of the people during the rain," the commissioner said.

He warned the officials that their negligence would not be tolerated.

Shaikh directed the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to timely collect and dispose the animal offal during Eidul Azha.

The Additional Commissioners Syed Sajjad Haider and Nazeer Ahmed Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Shah, Municipal Commissioner HMC Gul Ahmed, Managing Director of WASA Saleemuddin Arain, officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Qasimabad Municipal Committee attended the meeting.

