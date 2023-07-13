Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Make Flood Relief Camps Function Round The Clock

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed ordered to make flood relief camps functional round the clock

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed ordered to make flood relief camps functional round the clock

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed ordered to make flood relief camps functional round the clock. During her visit to Jhang on Thursday, she reviewed flood control plan in a meeting and directed the heads of departments concerned to ensure appropriate coordination and close liaison with Numberdars, Chowkidars, Mosque Imams and Secretaries Union Councils so that flood related emergencies could be dealt in an effective manner.�She directed to ensure availability of boats, tractor trolleys, carts and other necessary material at flood relief camps 24 hours.

She directed the health and livestock officers to ensure availability of medicines in ample quantity so that human beings as well as animals could be rescued during emergencies. �She directed the additional deputy commissioners revenue and assistant commissioners to remain active in the field for improving flood arrangements and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

