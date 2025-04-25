Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Manage Regular Mechanical Inspection Of Swings In Parks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Commissioner directs to manage regular mechanical inspection of swings in parks

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Apr, 2025) Taking immediate notice of the malfunctioning of poor-conditioned mechanical swings installed at the children amusement parks in all three districts of the division, Commissioner, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed the Deputy Commissioners to immediately obtain technical reports of mechanical swings for children in amusement parks in their respective districts to avert any untoward incident due to any kind of malfunction.

The three districts included in the division are Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

"Swings of different natures installed at various amusement public parks should be inspected by concerned technical experts of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence and secure the fitness certificates", the commissioner said while talking to APP here.

He said that the district administrations had been further directed to ensure regular quarterly inspection of the mechanical swings in a year.

This step had been taken to protect the lives of children, he added.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

18 hours ago
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

18 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

18 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

19 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

19 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan