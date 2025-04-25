Commissioner Directs To Manage Regular Mechanical Inspection Of Swings In Parks
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Apr, 2025) Taking immediate notice of the malfunctioning of poor-conditioned mechanical swings installed at the children amusement parks in all three districts of the division, Commissioner, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain has directed the Deputy Commissioners to immediately obtain technical reports of mechanical swings for children in amusement parks in their respective districts to avert any untoward incident due to any kind of malfunction.
The three districts included in the division are Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.
"Swings of different natures installed at various amusement public parks should be inspected by concerned technical experts of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence and secure the fitness certificates", the commissioner said while talking to APP here.
He said that the district administrations had been further directed to ensure regular quarterly inspection of the mechanical swings in a year.
This step had been taken to protect the lives of children, he added.
