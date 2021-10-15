Commissioner directs to observe Eid milad un Nabi in befitting manner

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :In pursuance of the directives of Federal government, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, birth day of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be observed in Peshawar division with due reverence and religious fervor.

This was stated by Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud who also issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and DC Nowshera for taking appropriate measures for celebration of the day.

Commissioner Peshawar said this year decoration of official and private buildings will be made for three consecutive days, instead of only one day.

In educational institutions, including schools and colleges, ceremonies like holding of Naat competition, declamation contests on Serat-un-Nabi will be held till end of the holy month.

From 10th to 12th Rabiul Awal, naats would be played on loud speakers by 50 vehicles in different parts of the city from evening to midnight.

Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar and Nowshera were also directed to take measures for decoration of roads from Karkahno market to Sardar Ghari on the outskirts of the city and from Taro Jabba to Jehangira on main Grand Trank (GT) road.

National Highway Authority (NHA) has also been directed for decoration of Motorway. It is also decided that owners of those buildings, shops and hotels who made good decoration will be awarded with prizes and commendation certificates.

Commissioner Peshawar also issued directives for imposition of section 144 on use and sale of pressure horns in reverence of the occasion.

A committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar is also constituted to check implementation of all the directives for ensuring observance of the day in befitting manner.

