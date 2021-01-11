Commissioner directs to preserve century old banyan trees on Ring Road survey

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed Nespak to conduct a survey of Radio Pakistan interchange at Rawalpindi Ring Road to save the century old banyan trees from falling

He asked for finding out an engineering solution to save this dense tree and also review acquiring of more land if needed.

He gave these directives while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office on Monday to review the Ring Road project.

The Commissioner said that approval of Ring Road project has already been obtained from the Environment Department which has also directed to plant 300,000 new trees on the project.

He said that more than 5,000 trees would be cut down in this project and every effort has been made in its design to save the natural forests.

He said that according to a survey conducted by the Environment Department, pollution in Rawalpindi and Islamabad would also be significantly reduced after the completion of the Ring Road project.

He said that 300,000 trees would further improve the environment and overall the project would solve traffic problems besides putting positive impact on the environment.

The meeting was attended by Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Director Development and Finance Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Project Director Muhammad Abdullah and other concerned officials.