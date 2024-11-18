Commissioner directs to provide latest facilities at general bus stand

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation to devise a plan to provide the latest facilities to passengers at the general bus stand.

He was presiding over meetings to review the performances of the PISP Programme and Municipal corporation.

Director Development, Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government, Shahid Farooq Warraich, Officer, Municipal Corporation, Waqas Akram and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the establishment of parking areas for vehicles, washrooms, and waiting rooms and expanded entry and existing ways of the bus stand.

He directed to accelerate the work on the ongoing projects to beautify the city.

APP/mws/378