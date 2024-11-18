Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Provide Latest Facilities At General Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner directs to provide latest facilities at general bus stand

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation to devise a plan to provide the latest facilities to passengers at the general bus stand.

He was presiding over meetings to review the performances of the PISP Programme and Municipal corporation.

Director Development, Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government, Shahid Farooq Warraich, Officer, Municipal Corporation, Waqas Akram and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the establishment of parking areas for vehicles, washrooms, and waiting rooms and expanded entry and existing ways of the bus stand.

He directed to accelerate the work on the ongoing projects to beautify the city.

APP/mws/378

Related Topics

Vehicles Sahiwal Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

1 minute ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

1 hour ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

2 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

2 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

3 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

4 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

4 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan