UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Provide Quality Healthcare Facilities To The Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Commissioner directs to provide quality healthcare facilities to the tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday visited TB Samli Sanatorium Hospital – Murree and inspected medicine stock, healthcare services being provided to the tourists.

During his visit, the Commissioner directed the administration to keep the hospital neat and clean so that to avoid crippling diseases.

He also directed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the tourists. No compromise on the provision of health facilities to the people and said that strict action will be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

The ongoing development schemes would be completed on priority so that the local and tourists could be benefited.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to maintain flow of traffic in Murree. He said that all possible measures be taken to develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist spot on a par with Murree. He said that the development of Kotli Sattian as a tourist point would not only raise the living standard of locals but also provide tourists with opportunities to explore new places.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Murree Zahid Mehmood, Director Colleges Ahmed Satti, Forest Officer Abid Hussain Gondal and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Commissioner also visited Forest academy, Mother and Child Health Care Hospital site, Resource Center and Revenue Department.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Kotli SITE All

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

13 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Upholds Order to Hand Mueller Rep ..

13 minutes ago

US F-22s Intercept 2 Russian Tu-142 Reconnaissance ..

13 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reach ..

13 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.