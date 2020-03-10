Commissioner directs to provide quality healthcare facilities to the tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday visited TB Samli Sanatorium Hospital – Murree and inspected medicine stock, healthcare services being provided to the tourists.

During his visit, the Commissioner directed the administration to keep the hospital neat and clean so that to avoid crippling diseases.

He also directed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the tourists. No compromise on the provision of health facilities to the people and said that strict action will be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

The ongoing development schemes would be completed on priority so that the local and tourists could be benefited.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to maintain flow of traffic in Murree. He said that all possible measures be taken to develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist spot on a par with Murree. He said that the development of Kotli Sattian as a tourist point would not only raise the living standard of locals but also provide tourists with opportunities to explore new places.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Murree Zahid Mehmood, Director Colleges Ahmed Satti, Forest Officer Abid Hussain Gondal and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Commissioner also visited Forest academy, Mother and Child Health Care Hospital site, Resource Center and Revenue Department.