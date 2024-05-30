Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024

Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizens

Commissioner, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday directed officers concerned to resolve public issues on priority basis in order provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Commissioner, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday directed officers concerned to resolve public issues on priority basis in order provide relief to citizens.

He expressed his views while talking to a meeting of officers of government departments during his visit to Jhelum.

The commissioner Rawalpindi said that all of us had been appointed here to serve the public.

" There are many pending issues especially related to pension and medical facilities, since many years and there is an urgent need to resolve the issue immediately" he added.

Strict action would be taken against concerned officer for showing negligence in that regard, he added.

APP/mes/378

