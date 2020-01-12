UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Provide Shelters, Food To Needy People

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Commissioner directs to provide shelters, food to needy people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has directed department of Social Welfare department for starting crackdown professional beggars and to provide shelters to the needy and deserving people.

During her visit at directorate Office of Social Welfare department at New Satellite town Sargodha along with Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi; the Commissioner has directed the department for shifting the homeless and needy people to the institutions of Social Welfare and providing them food and training.

Dr.Farah Masood said that Beggary was a curse for civil society and the department must play role to apprehend it adding the professional beggary must be discouraged whereas the departments including Zakat , Bait ul Maal, social welfare in coordination with other welfare organizations should work for the restoration and to sponsor the needy and deserving people.

Prior to that Commissioner has visited Sanat Zar and inspected its different sectors and directed the superintendent Sanat Zar for providing maximum training and talent to the women and needy children.

Dr. Farah Masood expressed her resentment over the accumulation of dirt and water along road sides in the city and ordered Tehsil administration to take immediate steps to remove the dirt, garbage and contaminated water.

