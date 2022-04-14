UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Register FIR"s Against Anti-dengue Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Commissioner directs to register FIR"s against anti-dengue violators

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal on Thursday directed the officials to register FIRs against those violating the anti-dengue SOPs issued by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal on Thursday directed the officials to register FIRs against those violating the anti-dengue SOPs issued by the government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign at his office.

The Commissioner directed the anti-dengue staff to detect all possible mosquito breeding hotspots and expedite dengue surveillance activities to prevent the possible outbreak.

Mengal asked the concerned to complete their arrangements before the onset of monsoon season and directed the Rawalpindi"s administration officials to devise a strategy with the Federal Capital area administration to defeat this lethal disease as mosquitoes have no border limitations.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings, leading to the spread of dengue larvae and leaving no place wet or stagnant water.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Saif Anwar Japa attended the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Maleeha Khan, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, Focal person pandemics Diseases Dr Sajjad and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal participated in the meeting through video link.

