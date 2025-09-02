Commissioner directs to remain alert to cope with urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed departments concerned to complete precautionary measures to combat urban flooding.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for ongoing rainfall and potential flood situations, he instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) and Civil Defense to maintain continuous monitoring and timely cleaning of Nullah Lai and other drainage channels.

During the briefing, it was shared that the Pakistan Meteorological Department and PDMA have forecasted heavy rains in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas from September 1 to 3, which may result in flood-like situations, particularly in Nullah Lai and other vulnerable areas.

Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense personnel have been placed on high alert, and all available machinery and equipment are deployed in the field. The Commissioner emphasized the need for close monitoring of the water levels in the River Jhelum at Mangla and the River Indus at Attock.

The rescue plan should be implemented to provide timely relief in case of any emergency. He also pointed out the increased risk of dengue outbreaks after the rains and instructed that no stagnant water should be allowed to gather.

Citizens should ensure that water is properly drained from their homes and streets after rainfall. Furthermore, Aamir Khattak directed the Livestock Department to develop a specific plan for animal protection and to educate farmers on the necessary precautions.

He also stressed that all departments must improve coordination and maintain constant communication to safeguard the lives and property of common people.Control rooms must remain operational at all times, and the public should be kept informed regularly about the evolving situation, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqas Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali Shah, and heads of departments, including Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, WASA, RWMC, and other concerned, attended.