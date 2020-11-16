Commissioner directs to remove all encroachments in Sukkur division

Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners to remove all encroachments and occupations at all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners to remove all encroachments and occupations at all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

While presiding over a fortnightly meeting at the committee room of his office, he reviewed the progress of revenue officers. Additional Commissioner-I, DCs of the Sukkur, Ghotkiand Khairpur and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Sukkur division attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur including ACs that they should ensure removal of encroachments from military road, airport road and city point and from all roads across the city.

He also directed ACs that they make anti-encroachment campaigns effective and submit report after removal of all encroachments and occupations only within two weeks. The commissioner said, he himself will also pay taluka wise visits and hold open courts.

He said that in achieving of this task, they will have sure coordination of Police including other law enforcement departments, so that they should get preparation to start Full Force Operation against encroachments and occupations.

He said, implementation on rates of daily used commodities and crop seeds should also be ensured.

The commissioner directed all ACs to focus on issues of health, education and other departments. He directed officers to achieve the revenue tax recovery target.

Moreover, the commissioner directed the officers that during the next meeting, they should present their performance report along with field pictures. He said that Revenue officers have to play their full cooperation during next rounds of anti-polio campaigns and added that planning should be made to make polio campaigns more effective up to union council level.