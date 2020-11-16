UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Remove All Encroachments In Sukkur Division

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

Commissioner directs to remove all encroachments in Sukkur division

Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners to remove all encroachments and occupations at all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday directed all Assistant Commissioners to remove all encroachments and occupations at all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

While presiding over a fortnightly meeting at the committee room of his office, he reviewed the progress of revenue officers. Additional Commissioner-I, DCs of the Sukkur, Ghotkiand Khairpur and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Sukkur division attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur including ACs that they should ensure removal of encroachments from military road, airport road and city point and from all roads across the city.

He also directed ACs that they make anti-encroachment campaigns effective and submit report after removal of all encroachments and occupations only within two weeks. The commissioner said, he himself will also pay taluka wise visits and hold open courts.

He said that in achieving of this task, they will have sure coordination of Police including other law enforcement departments, so that they should get preparation to start Full Force Operation against encroachments and occupations.

He said, implementation on rates of daily used commodities and crop seeds should also be ensured.

The commissioner directed all ACs to focus on issues of health, education and other departments. He directed officers to achieve the revenue tax recovery target.

Moreover, the commissioner directed the officers that during the next meeting, they should present their performance report along with field pictures. He said that Revenue officers have to play their full cooperation during next rounds of anti-polio campaigns and added that planning should be made to make polio campaigns more effective up to union council level.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Road Sukkur Progress Khairpur Ghotki All From Airport

Recent Stories

Russian Military Official Says Karabakh Population ..

18 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

19 seconds ago

SC adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz ..

21 seconds ago

KP IGP directs proactive policing for safety of ci ..

22 seconds ago

Italian envoy stresses need for transfer of techno ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Leaders to Discuss Cooperation, Internationa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.