Commissioner Directs To Remove Encroachments From Bansa Bazar Area

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Tuesday directed the officials of the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to clear the area of Bansa Bazaar from encroachments at the earliest

Talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at his office, he said providing the best business environment to the business community was our top priority.

He said the business community had always supported the district administration, and various steps were being taken to provide relief to the common man.

On the occasion, the delegation apprised the Commissioner about the growing issue of traffic jams in the city and said that for the past few months, the vegetable vendors had occupied half the road by placing vegetables in front of their shops at the Bansa Bazar area.

The Commissioner acknowledged the issues of the business community and assured them that the city's historical beauty would be maintained, and a grand operation anti-encroachment would be started soon to restore the attractiveness of the city.

