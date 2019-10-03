UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Remove Hurdles In Abbottabad Bypass

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:13 PM

Commissioner directs to remove hurdles in Abbottabad bypass

Abbottabad bypass project is vital for the development of the city and expansion of the tourism in the region,and the administration would remove the hurdles affecting the progress of the bypass project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Abbottabad bypass project is vital for the development of the city and expansion of the tourism in the region,and the administration would remove the hurdles affecting the progress of the bypass project.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam while taking a briefing at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) office Havelian.

He further said that the timely completion of the projects is very important for the people of district Abbottabad and for the region, we would also negotiate with the provincial government and speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of funds.

The commissioner also directed the revenue department to complete the land acquisition for Abbottabad bypass and make sure the payments to the landowners.

FWO officials while briefing the Commissioner said that work in progress at a rapid pace but we are facing difficulties owing to the shortage of funds. The FWO officials informed the meeting that we could not start work on three bridges owing to the non-availability of the funds in 16.6 kilometer Abbottabad bypass project.

If the government provides the funds then the project could be completed by the end of September 2020.The Commissioner assured the FWO officials to resolve the issue of funding issues and said that speaker KP assembly is keenly interested in this project and would help the timely completion of the Abbottabad bypass.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Progress Havelian September 2020 Government FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

31 minutes ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

46 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.