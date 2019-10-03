Commissioner directs to remove hurdles in Abbottabad bypass

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Abbottabad bypass project is vital for the development of the city and expansion of the tourism in the region,and the administration would remove the hurdles affecting the progress of the bypass project.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam while taking a briefing at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) office Havelian.

He further said that the timely completion of the projects is very important for the people of district Abbottabad and for the region, we would also negotiate with the provincial government and speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani for the provision of funds.

The commissioner also directed the revenue department to complete the land acquisition for Abbottabad bypass and make sure the payments to the landowners.

FWO officials while briefing the Commissioner said that work in progress at a rapid pace but we are facing difficulties owing to the shortage of funds. The FWO officials informed the meeting that we could not start work on three bridges owing to the non-availability of the funds in 16.6 kilometer Abbottabad bypass project.

If the government provides the funds then the project could be completed by the end of September 2020.The Commissioner assured the FWO officials to resolve the issue of funding issues and said that speaker KP assembly is keenly interested in this project and would help the timely completion of the Abbottabad bypass.