Commissioner Directs To Remove Rainwater To Prevent Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to expedite surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

Mengal directed the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of drains and Nullahs of the city to avoid dengue mosquito upbringing.

The Commissioner added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next few days.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that during the ongoing surveillance drive, the district health authority had sealed 98 premises, registered 66 FIRs Challaned 371, issued notices to 1,761, and a fine of Rs 303,500 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to date.

He further updated that during indoor surveillance, the anti-dengue teams checked 9,476 houses, while during outdoor surveillance inspected 162,000 spots in the last week and required case response activities were carried out there.

