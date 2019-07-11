UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Remove Wild Plants, Grosses From Embankment Of River Indus Before Monsoon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch on Thursday directed to remove wild plants and grosses from embankments of River Indus so as to face any untoward situation during floods and coming monsoon season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch on Thursday directed to remove wild plants and grosses from embankments of River Indus so as to face any untoward situation during floods and coming monsoon season.

The Commissioner, during his visit to Kotri Barrage and presiding over a meeting of district administration and Irrigation officials, asked them to construct clay sheds on embankment before starting of monsoon season.

He told the meeting to keep ready all available Municipal machinery and other required material so that it could be used during emergency situation.

Abass Baloch directed the Civil Defence, Irrigation, Live Stock, Fisheries, Municipal and District Administration officials to remain alert and monitor monsoon situation.

While expressing annoyance over poor drainage situation of Kotri city, Commissioner directed to take emergency measures for cleanliness of city's drainage and gutter nullahs without any delay.

On the occasion, the Commissioner directed to set up Rescue Centre in Jamshoro to monitor the flood and monsoon situation.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt� Fareeduddin Mustafa also directed the officers concerned to visit Sehwan embankment and take required steps before monsoon rains.

He told the meeting that sufficient number of tents, water pumping machines, mosquito nets and other required material are available in Jamshoro ware house which could be used if needed.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner I, Shoukat Ujjan, Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Suhail Ahmed Arain, Town Officer Ashok Kumar, Project Director Hyderabad Moatasem Abbasi, Irrigation officers Nadeem Jokhio, Ali Akbar Kalwar and others were also present during the visit of Commissioner Hyderabad.

