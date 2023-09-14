Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Resolve HESCO Related Issues Under One Window Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Divisional Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah has directed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officials to take practical steps to resolve public grievances including the correctness of detection bills, collection of bills in instalments under one window operation so as to prevent electricity theft and ensuring recovery of arrears from defaulters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah has directed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officials to take practical steps to resolve public grievances including the correctness of detection bills, collection of bills in instalments under one window operation so as to prevent electricity theft and ensuring recovery of arrears from defaulters.

These instructions were given during a meeting of the divisional enforcement committee chaired by him on Thursday at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by DIG Police Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dharejo, all Deputy Commissioners of the division, SSPs, HESCO officers and other relevant authorities.

While addressing the meeting, Khalid Hyder Shah emphasized the HESCO authorities to improve its system and implement effective operational procedures for bill collections. He also sought detailed reports on the methods of billing, actions taken against defaulters and power thieves, line losses, demand and supply, billing procedures, collections, penalties and disconnections.

He further instructed that a one-window operation be initiated by HESCO to facilitate the public, ensuring ease and convenience for the consumers.

On this occasion, HESCO officials provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing campaign against electricity theft and dues collection.

They informed the meeting that efforts were underway to register FIRs against electricity thieves and that police and administration cooperation was essential in various matters, added that the campaign was already providing positive results and that the successful outcome of this campaign would lead to a reduction in line losses for HESCO, resulting in overall system improvement and gradually reducing load shedding.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo provided a comprehensive briefing on the legal complexities associated with FIRs and assured his full cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Electricity Company Hyderabad Lead All From

