Commissioner Directs To Resolve Pipeline Issue On Permanent Basis

February 20, 2023

Commissioner directs to resolve pipeline issue on permanent basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Highway and Revenue Department to resolve pipeline issue of Chak 190/R-B on permanent basis.

After receiving complaints, the commissioner visited Chak 190/R-B Karari on Monday and checked the affected water supply pipeline.

She called SE Highways, AC Chak Jhumra and revenue staff on the spot and took a detailed briefing about the issue.

She interacted with the locals and assured them that leakage of water supply pipeline would be resolved on constant basis.

She directed the concerned officers of highway and revenue departments to find reasonable and permanent solution of this issue so that residents of Chak 190/R-B could get relief as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra and closely reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

She visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about provision of medicines to the patients admitted in the hospital.

She also checked the working condition of hospital machinery and urged to maintain high standard of cleanliness in the hospital at all times.

Later, the commissioner also led an awareness walk against HIV AIDS.

The walk started from THQ Hospital and the participants carrying banners and placards marched on various roads to create awareness among the masses about preventive measures against AIDS.

