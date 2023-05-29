Commissioner directs to restart Intra-City Transport Service

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) to restart Intra-City Transport Service under a planned and disciplined manner to facilitate the masses at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) to restart Intra-City Transport Service under a planned and disciplined manner to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

During a meeting, she expressed dismay over ineffectiveness of Intra-City Transport Service and constituted a committee comprising of Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Administrator FUTS.

She directed the committee to evolve a comprehensive plan for Intra-City Transport Service within a week so that the people could be provided safe and comfortable transport facility as early as possible.

She also directed the Secretary RTA to invite bids from the transporters to hire 250 big buses and 1000 wagons for Intra-City Transport Service.

The Intra-City Transport Service should be started from City Terminal and General Bus Stand, she added. �Earlier, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi briefed the commissioner and said that at present 555 vehicles were providing transport service on 11 routes while 5 bays are vacant at City Transport Terminal for Intra-City Transport Service.