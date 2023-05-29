UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Restart Intra-City Transport Service

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Commissioner directs to restart Intra-City Transport Service

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) to restart Intra-City Transport Service under a planned and disciplined manner to facilitate the masses at maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) to restart Intra-City Transport Service under a planned and disciplined manner to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

During a meeting, she expressed dismay over ineffectiveness of Intra-City Transport Service and constituted a committee comprising of Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Administrator FUTS.

She directed the committee to evolve a comprehensive plan for Intra-City Transport Service within a week so that the people could be provided safe and comfortable transport facility as early as possible.

She also directed the Secretary RTA to invite bids from the transporters to hire 250 big buses and 1000 wagons for Intra-City Transport Service.

The Intra-City Transport Service should be started from City Terminal and General Bus Stand, she added. �Earlier, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi briefed the commissioner and said that at present 555 vehicles were providing transport service on 11 routes while 5 bays are vacant at City Transport Terminal for Intra-City Transport Service.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles RTA From

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin ..

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain demands rain emergency ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads ..

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

2 minutes ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

2 minutes ago
 Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on ..

Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

2 minutes ago
 Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha ..

Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha area continued

3 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.