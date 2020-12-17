Commissioner directs to seal business centers violating Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt ® Muhammad Mehmood Thursday directed the officials to impose fine on commercial centers found involved in violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Chairing a meeting to review anti Covid arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs at public places and sealed the shops and hotels if they failed to adopt SOPs.

Mehmood said that the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan as the number of Covid patients were increasing rapidly in the district.

He said that district administration had imposed smart lockdown at 25 places which have been lifted from 4 places while the remaining areas would be cleared before December 25.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that 11,095 confirmed cases have been reported in Rawalpindi since March, out of which 490 had been died so far while 74 were reported died in December.

Meanwhile, Mehmood directed the officials of health authority to devise a strategy to achieve the 100% target of anti-polio drive and administered the drops to children who were missed during the previous drive concluded on December 4.