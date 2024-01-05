Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Set Up Tea House In Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner directs to set up tea house in arts council

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that the significance of writers, poets, painters and artists is still crucial in the era of information technology.

He expressed these views at a meeting of the Sargodha Arts Council's Board of Management (BoM) on Friday. The meeting was attended by Board President Prof Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassum, Arts Council Director Asad Rubani and Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasar Bhatti.

The commissioner said arts councils-like institutions play a vital role in promoting regional culture and contributing to the progress of arts, literature, and education. He directed to establish a tea house in the Arts Council complex for local writers, poets and artists.

He emphasized the need for continuous cultural activities at the council and instructed the director to formulate a comprehensive business plan for it, incorporating effective promotion through digital technology.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of providing recreational opportunities to children, expressing concern that youths lacked interest in culture, literature, painting and fine arts.

He urged the board to not only guide the youth but also provide a positive platform to them to showcase their hidden talent.

Besides organizing reformative dramas, the commissioner stressed the use of all social media channels for the extensive promotion of Arts Council programmes. Prof. Tabassum said that the board members would liaise with various institutions to promote poetry, literature, music, and culture in Sargodha. Board members, including Director Information Naeem Malik, Inam Khan, Najma Kousar, Tariq Abu Zar, Ghalib Shah, Tariq Mahmood, and Sanam Saleem, attended the meeting.

