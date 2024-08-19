(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The commissioner paid a visit to affected areas of hill torrents and ordered to shift of the inhabitants with livelihoods to safe locations.

Following the safety measures, public schools' buildings were opened to accommodate the flood victims forthwith.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood, the Commissioner, said to have left no stone unturned to protect the flood-hit people.

He said the abundant forms of veterinary medicines with vaccines were available for the cattle.

Nasir Mehmood said they would be making all-out efforts to cope with natural calamities in letter and spirit.

He advised families in the affected areas to hurry up for shift themselves to safe locations.

He asked people to cooperate with the administration and rest assured that they would get good facilities at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Luk who was flanked by the Commissioner, said that officials of district administration would remain alert to help- out the affectees at the affected locations.

DPO Sayed Mohammed Ali said the police were put on high alert to provide security to people of flood-affected areas.