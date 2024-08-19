Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Shift Hill Torrent's Afectees To Safe Locations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner directs to shift hill torrent's afectees to safe locations

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The commissioner paid a visit to affected areas of hill torrents and ordered to shift of the inhabitants with livelihoods to safe locations.

Following the safety measures, public schools' buildings were opened to accommodate the flood victims forthwith.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood, the Commissioner, said to have left no stone unturned to protect the flood-hit people.

He said the abundant forms of veterinary medicines with vaccines were available for the cattle.

Nasir Mehmood said they would be making all-out efforts to cope with natural calamities in letter and spirit.

He advised families in the affected areas to hurry up for shift themselves to safe locations.

He asked people to cooperate with the administration and rest assured that they would get good facilities at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Luk who was flanked by the Commissioner, said that officials of district administration would remain alert to help- out the affectees at the affected locations.

DPO Sayed Mohammed Ali said the police were put on high alert to provide security to people of flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Police Flood Visit Alert Nasir

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 minutes ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

44 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan