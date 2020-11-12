Commissioner directs to solve encroachment problems of city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar Thursday said that a strong coordination between district administration and business community has been evolved to solve the problems of parking and encroachment in the city.

While chairing a meeting with business community here, Commissioner Mahesar said that a comprehensive parking plan has been chalked out that includes, one-way traffic, one-sided parking and removal of encroachments while all measures will be taken in collaboration with business community of the city.

The meeting was attended by DC Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, President Anjuman Tajran , Incharge Traffic Police, TMO and by other relevant officers.

Commissioner also constituted a committee comprising TMO Sukkur, Incharge Traffic Police and President Anjuman Tajran to solve the problems pf Rikshaw and Tanga Parking. He also visited important points including Clock Tower, Workshop Road, Ghareeb Abad, Minara Market, Station Road and ordered to remove all sorts of encroachments.