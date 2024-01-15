Open Menu

Commissioner Directs To Speed Up E-registration Of Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the revenue officers of the division

to accelerate e-registration process of land properties.

Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the e-registration process and said that manual process

of registration for land properties should be stopped completely.

She directed the deputy commissioners and sub-registrars to take all registry record into

custody so that no one could be able to make any land registration in old dates.

She also directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) director general to take

steps for linking the FDA with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) for

providing speedy and quality service to the masses by redressing their complaints

without any delay.

DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal

Awan and others were also present.

