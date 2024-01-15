Commissioner Directs To Speed Up E-registration Of Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the revenue officers of the division
to accelerate e-registration process of land properties.
Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the e-registration process and said that manual process
of registration for land properties should be stopped completely.
She directed the deputy commissioners and sub-registrars to take all registry record into
custody so that no one could be able to make any land registration in old dates.
She also directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) director general to take
steps for linking the FDA with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) for
providing speedy and quality service to the masses by redressing their complaints
without any delay.
DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal
Awan and others were also present.
Recent Stories
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi29 seconds ago
-
PHA starts renovation for private green areas5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural University set to host 12th convocation on January 18th, arrangements finalized5 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball Event under PM’s Youth Sports Program6 minutes ago
-
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today14 minutes ago
-
10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use15 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case16 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on his death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
New BoD of Lahore Parking Company formed16 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 billion allocates for expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to voice for demand of UN resolutions26 minutes ago
-
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field26 minutes ago