UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Speed Up Pace Of Work On M&R Schemes

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner directs to speed up pace of work on M&R schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon on Wednesday reviewed Maintenance and Repair schemes and directed all Deputy Commissioners to speed up repair work for timely completion of these schemes.

While chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall, the Commissioner reviewed M&R schemes and asked the DCs to accomplish all such schemes in their respective districts.

The Commissioner asked the DC Tando Allahyar to furnish him a detailed report along with photographs by paying a visit to the site of the schemes.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on Maintenance and Repair (M&R) schemes of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu and Tando Allahyar districts.

The Deputy Commissioners as well as Superintending Engineers of Buildings,Highways and Works and Services departments briefed the meeting about the pace of work on these schemes.

The Commissioner said that infrastructure of all the districts was badly affected due to rains and floods and there was urgent need for its repair and maintenance.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and timely completion of the schemes so that the required facilities could be made available to the people.

He directed the officers to further improve their performance and personally monitor the schemes.

On this occasion, the financial problems and matters related to shortage of funds were also discussed, on which the commissioner asked that the officers should inform the higher authorities in writing.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Director Planning and Development to submit a report of the officers who had spent more than the allocated amount under M&R schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting about various schemes under M&R of Provincial as well as District Highways, including widening of Qasim Chowk to Jamshoro Road, Hala Naka to Isra University and Bypass Road.

He also proposed the renovation of Shahbaz Building, on which the Divisional Commissioner directed to form a committee to ensure the beautification and cleanliness of Shahbaz Building and submit a detailed report in this regard.

On this occasion, the officers of the concerned departments gave a briefing regarding the status and allocation of various schemes of their respective districts.

The commissioner approved the various schemes presented in the meeting and said that some schemes will be reviewed in the next meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Superintending Engineers of Provincial Highways, Buildings, Works and Services, Deputy Director Planning and Development were among those who attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Road Hyderabad Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Dadu Hala SITE All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

42 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.