Commissioner directs to speed up work on Chakdara-Talash Bypass

DIR LOWER, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shuakat Ali Yousafzai on Saturday directed the Executive Engineer Highways to accelerate construction work on Chakdara-Talash Bypass and other ongoing uplift projects of Dir University on prompt basis.

Presiding over a meeting held at Dir Lower's DC Office, he said that all the related work on Timergara Beautification project should be completed within stipulated time period, and sought a comprehensive planning report for bringing further improvement in the project.

Shaukat stressed for timely completion of all the developmental schemes initiated by the KP government, further adding that a PC-I be prepared for district secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi and other officials of district administration.