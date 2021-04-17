UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs To Speed Up Work On Dadhocha Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

Commissioner directs to speed up work on Dadhocha Dam

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said work on Dadhocha Dam would be continued uninterrupted ensuring full cooperation of the administration for the project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said work on Dadhocha Dam would be continued uninterrupted ensuring full cooperation of the administration for the project.

He said in view of the deteriorating under water situation, construction of Dadhocha Dam was indispensable to ensure smooth water supply to residents of Rawalpindi.

While presiding over a meeting on Small Dams at the Commissioner's Office, he said work on Dadhocha Dam should be expedited under a clear strategy and all concerned departments would be taken on board .

Presenting a brief on dam, official of small dams organisation apprised that the overall physical progress of the project was 16 percent.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jahangir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Shoaib Ali, and other concerned officials were also presentin the meeting.

The dam is situated 25km from Rawalpindi city for which an amount of Rs 6.49 billion has been. After completion the gross storage capacity of the dam will be 60,000 acres feet. The dam will be completed approximately in 30 weeks which will also be a recreation place of residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Dam Rawalpindi Progress All From Billion

Recent Stories

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

42 seconds ago

CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug t ..

43 seconds ago

Govt is committed to provide relief to people dur ..

46 seconds ago

Ehsan Mani lauds national team for performance in ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 202 ..

22 minutes ago

DC checks availability of edibles at Ramazan bazaa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.