Commissioner Directs To Stop Deforestation By Discouraging Timber Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah Wednesday said that the administration has devised a comprehensive plan to stop deforestation by discouraging timber mafia and special instructions were issued for the provision of basic facilities to the people hailing in far flung areas of Malakand division

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah Wednesday said that the administration has devised a comprehensive plan to stop deforestation by discouraging timber mafia and special instructions were issued for the provision of basic facilities to the people hailing in far flung areas of Malakand division.

He said steps are also being taken to provide furniture and firewood to the people as per their needs.

He expressed these views while talking to senior journalist Fazal Rahim Khan in his office. Finance Secretary of Swat Union of Journalists including Nasir Alam were also present on the occasion. Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah further said that that all possible steps are being taken to protect the forests while ongoing operations against the timber mafia are being carried out during which the attempts of deforestation and smuggling are being thwarted while five forest officials have also been terminated.

He said that forests and trees are enhancing the beauty of the area and on the other hand they are also playing an important role to prevent pollution and providing a clean environment.

He said that a committee has been set up for each department to protect the forests. Officers, Forest Department officials are the members of these committees that would monitor the forests and trees and from where the deforestation report is received, the committee will take immediate action.

All this is being done for the protection of forests and discouragement of timber mafia, the Commissioner Malakand added. He said that strict action is being taken against those involved in deforestation in which fines as well as imprisonment would be imposed.

