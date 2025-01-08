Commissioner Directs To Take Effective Measures Against Encroachments Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Commissioner, Shoaib Iqbal Syed here on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to take effective measures for success of ongoing drive against encroachments and improve cleanliness in the division.
He was chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners in his office.
The commissioner directed to devise a plan for removing encroachments and asked the deputy commissioners to monitor the plan strictly.
He urged the people to cooperate with the administrations to improve cleanliness in the division.
