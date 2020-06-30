UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Take Measures To Prevent Floods

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:46 PM

Commissioner directs to take measures to prevent floods

A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Tuesday to review the situation of floods in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Tuesday to review the situation of floods in Bahawalpur Division.

While chairing the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that all necessary steps to prevent floods must be taken and banks of rivers and canals to be fortified in time.

He said that capacity building measures should be taken to increase the capability of rescue and relief operations. He said that banks of rivers should be monitored round the clock and people residing near river banks should be moved to safe locations. The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other concerned officers.

