Commissioner Directs To Timely Completion Of Developmental Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 09:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Naseerabad Division Fateh Khan Khajak on Wednesday said that with the timely completion of the development project, the locals would get maximum facilities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting and reviewed in detail the ongoing development projects for the welfare of the people in Sohbatpur district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Naseerabad Zafar Hashim Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur Azeem Jan Dummar and other relevant officials.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Naseerabad Division Fateh Khan Khajak said that the projects initiated by the Government of Balochistan for the welfare of the people should not only be completed within the stipulated time but also their quality would be ensured at all costs so that maximum number of people could get benefit from these projects.

He also directed the officers to work for the removal of obstacles in development schemes and projects as soon as possible and to accelerate the pace of work of ongoing schemes so that the problems of people could be solved after completion of development projects in the area.

He said that it was very important to have teamwork to complete the projects on time saying that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

Expressing frustration over the slowness of XEN building, he said that the construction process should be expedited and no contractor should be paid in advance.

On this occasion, Commissioner Naseerabad directed Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur and Director Local Government to complete ongoing development projects timely.

He said that there were clear instructions of the provincial government in this regard that there should not be any negligence in the completion of the mega project launched for the betterment of the citizens and the area.

He directed the officers to come fully prepared for the next meeting.

