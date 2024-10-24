Commissioner directs to use machinery to improve cleanliness system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL Oct 24 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) Commissioner, Shoaib Iqbal Syed here on Thursday directed to use machinery to further improve cleanliness of the city.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP) and performance of Municipal Corporation.

The commissioner directed sanitary staff to improve punctuality in their duties.

Director Development, Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Director Local Government, Shahid Farooq Warraich, DG PHA, Muhammad Akram Malik and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner directed the PHA to renovate Jinnah library Chowk and take effective measure to beautify the whole city.