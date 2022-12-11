UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs To Utilize All Resources To Facilitate Tourists In Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner directs to utilize all resources to facilitate tourists in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

According to the commissioner's office spokesman, the commissioner while reviewing the Murree Emergency plan and arrangements finalized by the administration for the snowfall season had instructed the authorities to strictly implement the verdict of the court on the Murree tragedy.

All the departments concerned should fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while implementing the Murree emergency plan, the Commissioner added.

Map of a maximum of 8000 vehicles should be allowed entry into Murree according to the traffic plan finalized for the winter season, Saqib Manan said adding, other entry points like 'Kohala and Barrian' should also be monitored.

All snow removal machinery should be kept operational besides arranging salt sprinkler machines and ensuring attendance of the required number and staff, the commissioner said.

Meteorological Department should send timely forecasts to all the departments concerned and all the departments should also develop close coordination with each other in case of any emergency, he added.

Saqib Manan directed that there should be warning boards for the convenience of the tourists at several points besides arrangements to display up-to-date information.

The spokesperson informed that on the special directives of the Commissioner, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact that control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

The representatives of all the departments concerned would remain present in the control room which would work round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Murree.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree, and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists, ADC added.

He said that strict action would be taken against the rules violators and those who try to exploit any situation in Murree.

