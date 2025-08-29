Commissioner directs transparency in prices of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday directed the concerned officers to ensure transparency in the price mechanism of essential commodities, vegetables, and fruits in order to provide relief to consumers.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee at his office. The committee comprises representatives of various associations of essential commodities, deputy commissioners, and senior officials of the Bureau of Supply.

The meeting reviewed the prices of pulses, rice, flour, meat, spices, eggs, chicken, fruits, and vegetables. It was decided that strict enforcement of official prices would be ensured and effective steps would be taken to stabilize rates, ensure food availability at administration-fixed prices, and make the auction system in Sabzi Mandi more transparent by activating the role of the Market Committee.

The committee also resolved that the daily system of fixing vegetable and fruit prices at Sabzi Mandi would be made transparent, while the role of commission agents in vegetable markets would be regulated to ensure the supply of food items at official prices.

Deputy Commissioner East, Abrar Jafer, was assigned the task of improving transparency in the auction system, monitoring the mechanisms of commission agents, and making the Market Committee more effective.

Furthermore, a special campaign will be launched in 13 major markets of the city to check prices and ensure the supply of essential commodities at fixed rates. All deputy commissioners will carry out similar campaigns in their respective districts and take strict legal action against shopkeepers violating official prices.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association, Karachi Vegetables Traders Welfare Association, Dairy Farmers Association, Pakistan Poultry Association, consumer associations, officials of the Bureau of Supply, while deputy commissioners participated via video link.