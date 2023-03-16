Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving families

On the instructions of the Punjab government, measures are being finalized to provide free wheat flour to the poor and deserving families registered under the Income Support Programme during the holy month of Ramadan

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, measures are being finalized to provide free wheat flour to the poor and deserving families registered under the Income Support Programme during the holy month of Ramadan.

While presiding over a video link meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi issued instructions to deputy commissioners and other officers concerned to make the best arrangements for distribution of free wheat flour to the deserving families under a transparent and simple procedure. The commissioner made it clear that special care should be taken for the convenience and self-respect of those who come to get flour.

The commissioner said that providing all possible relief to the poor families was the main priority of the Punjab government. He said, in Ramadan, 10 million people from across the province including Gujranwala division would benefit from this pro-poor facility of 64 billion subsidy.

He said that the registration had been started from March 15 for people with income less than Rs 60,000 and for further more information people could call free helpline 0800-0235.

He said that the eligible persons registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme could get three bags of 10kg flour free of cost from their respective point by sending an SMS to 8070 from their registered mobile number. The commissioner directed that for the convenience of the public, proper arrangements of cleanliness, electricity and seating should be ensured at the free flour points.

The deputy commissioners and other officers participating in the meeting, expressed their determination that all possible resources would be used for the success of this programme to help the poor and needy families.