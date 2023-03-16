UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Transparent Distribution Of Free Wheat Flour To Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving families

On the instructions of the Punjab government, measures are being finalized to provide free wheat flour to the poor and deserving families registered under the Income Support Programme during the holy month of Ramadan

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, measures are being finalized to provide free wheat flour to the poor and deserving families registered under the Income Support Programme during the holy month of Ramadan.

While presiding over a video link meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi issued instructions to deputy commissioners and other officers concerned to make the best arrangements for distribution of free wheat flour to the deserving families under a transparent and simple procedure. The commissioner made it clear that special care should be taken for the convenience and self-respect of those who come to get flour.

The commissioner said that providing all possible relief to the poor families was the main priority of the Punjab government. He said, in Ramadan, 10 million people from across the province including Gujranwala division would benefit from this pro-poor facility of 64 billion subsidy.

He said that the registration had been started from March 15 for people with income less than Rs 60,000 and for further more information people could call free helpline 0800-0235.

He said that the eligible persons registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme could get three bags of 10kg flour free of cost from their respective point by sending an SMS to 8070 from their registered mobile number. The commissioner directed that for the convenience of the public, proper arrangements of cleanliness, electricity and seating should be ensured at the free flour points.

The deputy commissioners and other officers participating in the meeting, expressed their determination that all possible resources would be used for the success of this programme to help the poor and needy families.

Related Topics

Electricity Poor Government Of Punjab Mobile Gujranwala March SMS All From Wheat Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

3 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

30 minutes ago
 Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Appointment of 27 coordinators and 2 spokesman of ..

Appointment of 27 coordinators and 2 spokesman of Balochistan challenged in cour ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.