Commissioner Directs Urgent Financial Assistance To Nothia Traders, Residents
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A delegation of Tajir Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its president, Shahid Khan on Tuesday called on Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud here at his office.
The delegation comprising of president affected shops of Nothia, Nasrullah Khan and his cabinet headed by Shahid Khan apprised the commissioner about the scale of losses incurred to the shopkeepers and residents of Nothia Bazaar due to an extensive fire eruption in the area.
The Commissioner was much aggrieved to listen to the miseries of the traders and directed for providing financial assistance, tents and other necessities to the traders on first hand.
He also directed for gearing up the cleanliness drive in the affected area. He directed the administration to ensure the rehabilitation of the traders and other affected people on an urgent basis.
The Commissioner assured the traders of every possible help and sent a report to the relevant authorities for compensating the losses of the affected traders.
After meeting with the Commissioner, Shahid Khan said his delegation was overwhelmed with gratitude to the Commissioner who carefully listened to our problems and directed provision of in time assistance to the traders of Nothia.
