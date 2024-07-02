Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Urgent Financial Assistance To Nothia Traders, Residents

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner directs urgent financial assistance to Nothia traders, residents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A delegation of Tajir Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its president, Shahid Khan on Tuesday called on Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud here at his office.

The delegation comprising of president affected shops of Nothia, Nasrullah Khan and his cabinet headed by Shahid Khan apprised the commissioner about the scale of losses incurred to the shopkeepers and residents of Nothia Bazaar due to an extensive fire eruption in the area.

The Commissioner was much aggrieved to listen to the miseries of the traders and directed for providing financial assistance, tents and other necessities to the traders on first hand.

He also directed for gearing up the cleanliness drive in the affected area. He directed the administration to ensure the rehabilitation of the traders and other affected people on an urgent basis.

The Commissioner assured the traders of every possible help and sent a report to the relevant authorities for compensating the losses of the affected traders.

After meeting with the Commissioner, Shahid Khan said his delegation was overwhelmed with gratitude to the Commissioner who carefully listened to our problems and directed provision of in time assistance to the traders of Nothia.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

3 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan