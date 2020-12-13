Commissioner directs WASA to complete projects on priority basis

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Sunday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete its projects on priority to facilitate people.

He was addressing a meeting in which Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid and Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary were also present.

The commissioner also reviewed performance of the officers and employees.

On this occasion, the managing director WASA said drainage problems had been resolvedin most parts of the city, adding that the agency was providing the best services to people.