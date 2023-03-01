Commissioner directs WASA to improve its recovery targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed WASA to improve its recovery targets and brought changes in the recovery mechanism.

Recovery could be improved by outsourcing to a third party.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting and ordered officials to make the defaulters' Names and faces public and disconnect their connections.

Commissioner informed that a committee was being formed which will go and check the defaulters.

He directed the MEPCO officials to restore the electricity to WASA and said that the higher authorities have been informed about the issue.

WASA officials ordered to ensure the uninterrupted payment of MEPCO bills and said that the departments should play a positive role in keeping in view the problems of the citizens.

WASA has to restore public confidence and took action against its defaulters.

Mr Khattak ordered the WASA officials to be alert and sent all machinery into the field in view of rain and also ensure drainage of rainwater from all important roads and low-lying areas.

Commissioner said that he would visit the city himself and monitor the situation.

The citizens were urged to take all preventive measures during the rainy season.

WASA and MEPCO officials were also present in the meeting.