Commissioner Directs WASA To Improve Recovery Target

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner directed WASA to improve the recovery target while chairing a meeting arranged here Wednesday.

Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary asked to the respective authority to chalk out a good strategy to achieve the goal.

The Commissioner floated a suggestion to outsource the recovery fee of WASA.

He advised the officials concerned to improve its business structure in order to increase income.

WASA and Mepco coordinate with each other to resolve problems pertaining to the customers and themselves.

MD WASA giving a briefing on the occasion said that his department had pledged Mepco to provide its dues worth Rs. 20 million this month. While Rs.10 million are paid already to Mepco, the pending money is left to be as many would be submitted shortly, MD maintained.

The meeting was attended by Mepco and WASA officials.

