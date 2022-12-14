Commissioner directs WASA to improve service quality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Wednesday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) officers to take appropriate steps to improve quality of service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Wednesday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) officers to take appropriate steps to improve quality of service.

During his visit to WASA project here, he said that WASA was facing lack of machinery and vehicles. Therefore, new machinery and vehicles were purchased and included in its Parking Yard. Now the WASA officials should concentrate to improve quality of service and provide trouble free water supply and sewerage facility to the consumers, he added.

He also visited French Water Treatment Plant Phase-1 and said that this project would help in providing ample quantity of clean drinking water to the residents of Faisalabad.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry briefed the commissioner that WASA had also planned to initiate two new mega water projects which would provide 25 million gallons of potable water daily.

Later, the commissioner planted a sapling in the Eastern Parking Yard of WASA while Deputy Directors Adnan Nisar Khan, Ikram Ullah, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Water Saqib Raza, Director Operations Kamran Kahlon, Adnan Gill, Ejaz Latif and others were also present on the occasion.