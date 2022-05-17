Commissioner directs WASA to start de-silting immediately

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Tuesday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to start de-silting of sewerage channels and roadside drains and complete this task before advent of monsoon.

Chairing a meeting here, he clarified that de-silting of drains before the monsoon season was an important task in which implementation of comprehensive plan was imperative.

In this regard, daily target should be set and implemented, he said, adding that he himself would continuously inspect the de-silting work while speedy measures should be a priority.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that early completion of de-silting was most urgent to deal with any emergent situation during monsoon and rainy season.

He said that the district administration would provide all possible administrative support to the concerned departments including WASA so that they could formulate an effective work plan in addition to complete it before monsoon at all costs.

During the meeting, Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry assured that WASA would start de-silting campaign from Wednesday (May 18, 2022) in the city. He also briefed about de-silting plan and available resources for this purpose.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhry Zubair Hussain, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.