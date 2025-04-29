Open Menu

Commissioner Directs WASA To Start Nullah Leh Cleaning Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner directs WASA to start Nullah Leh cleaning immediately

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to start the process of cleaning Nullah Leh and the drains falling into it without delay.

WASA’s demand for funds in this regard was being fulfilled, he said while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee to review possible steps before monsoon, including desilting of the nullah.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, representatives of WASA department and other departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The commissioner further directed that all obstacles, including garbage and construction debris should be removed immediately from the Nullah Leh.

He observed that timely steps would help avoid flood like situation in the Leh Nullah so that the public did not face any problem.

All the relevant departments should also fulfill their responsibilities in this regard, he added.

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

1 hour ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan