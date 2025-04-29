Commissioner Directs WASA To Start Nullah Leh Cleaning Immediately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to start the process of cleaning Nullah Leh and the drains falling into it without delay.
WASA’s demand for funds in this regard was being fulfilled, he said while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee to review possible steps before monsoon, including desilting of the nullah.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, representatives of WASA department and other departments concerned participated in the meeting.
The commissioner further directed that all obstacles, including garbage and construction debris should be removed immediately from the Nullah Leh.
He observed that timely steps would help avoid flood like situation in the Leh Nullah so that the public did not face any problem.
All the relevant departments should also fulfill their responsibilities in this regard, he added.
