Commissioner discussed problems with teachers, heads of hospitals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah held a special meeting with the heads of various hospitals and principals of schools of Kohat and Karak districts under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" and discussed with them the responsibilities of teachers and students as well as the issues of hospitals.

Commissioner Kohat directed the teachers to ensure their attendance, pay special attention to the studies and discipline of the students and maintain a friendly attitude towards the students so that their tendency to come to school is encouraged. Similarly, he also directed for the attendance of the staff in the hospitals and care of the patients.

Later, the Commissioner Kohat was given a detailed briefing regarding the polio campaign. He directed authorities to use all their energies to make the polio campaign a success.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio and save them from lifelong disability and cooperate with the teams of the health department.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat also visited Child Welfare Home established at District Social Welfare Office Karak and met with children.

He also organized a race between orphans of the Welfare Home and distributed cash prizes among the children.

