Open Menu

Commissioner Discussed Problems With Teachers, Heads Of Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner discussed problems with teachers, heads of hospitals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah held a special meeting with the heads of various hospitals and principals of schools of Kohat and Karak districts under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" and discussed with them the responsibilities of teachers and students as well as the issues of hospitals.

Commissioner Kohat directed the teachers to ensure their attendance, pay special attention to the studies and discipline of the students and maintain a friendly attitude towards the students so that their tendency to come to school is encouraged. Similarly, he also directed for the attendance of the staff in the hospitals and care of the patients.

Later, the Commissioner Kohat was given a detailed briefing regarding the polio campaign. He directed authorities to use all their energies to make the polio campaign a success.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio and save them from lifelong disability and cooperate with the teams of the health department.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat also visited Child Welfare Home established at District Social Welfare Office Karak and met with children.

He also organized a race between orphans of the Welfare Home and distributed cash prizes among the children.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Kohat Karak All From Race

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

3 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

21 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

21 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan