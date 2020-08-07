UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Discusses Coronavirus Situation During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Friday held a meeting with organisers of mourning processions and Muharram Majalis.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nazir, Muhammad Jafar Naqvi, Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Tariq Hussain Khaki, Dr Anjum Raza, Syed Hussain Shirazi, Raja Shamsul Hassan, Syed Irshad Hussain Bukhari, Syed Fazal Abbas Qasmi, Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi, Dr Mumtaz Hussain, Iftikhar Naqvi, Syed Tajammul Hussain and others were also present.

The commissioner lauded efforts of ulema for maintaining law and order in the district and said that coming Muharram will be facing many challenges including the situation of corona.

The ideal atmosphere of mutual unity and brotherhood was not only a guarantee of peaceful Muharram but also a guarantee of lasting peace for which cooperation was indispensable.

He asked the religious leaders to jointly provide a list of issues related to government departments so that the same could be resolved 100 per cent before Muharram.

The RPO said that in Muharram we have to be more alert. In this regard, the organisers of mourning processions and Muharram Majalis should also give a list of their volunteers who would be provided training.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the cooperation of scholars in maintaining conducive atmosphere and said that respect for the religious sentiments of others and tolerance would not create a problem of sectarianism.

