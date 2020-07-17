Commissioner discusses SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday discussed the arrangements to be made for the implementation of SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Commissioner Sukkur directed that all administrative steps should be taken to ensure implementation of SOPs onEid-ul-Azha in Sukkur division.

Arrangements for ensuring law and order during the month of Muharram were also discussed. He also directed that SOPs should also be thrashed out to ensure law and order during Muharram and their implementation should be ensured.