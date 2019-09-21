Commissioner dismays over CDG officers' performance

Commissioner Lahore division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance of the City District Government officers, including building inspectors and directed them to ensure their biometric attendance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance of the City District Government officers, including building inspectors and directed them to ensure their biometric attendance.

Chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to approval of designs/maps of properties, including commercial and domestic here at Town Hall, he also ordered them to hold open courts in every zone from the next week.

During the meeting, Metropolitan Officer (Planning) Naveed Akhtar Butt briefed the meeting about procedures, rules and regulation for approval of the property designs/maps.

Chief Metropolitan Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Muninicipal Officer (Planning) Naveed Akhtar Butt and Zonal Planning officers also attended the meeting.