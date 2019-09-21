UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Dismays Over CDG Officers' Performance

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:39 PM

Commissioner dismays over CDG officers' performance

Commissioner Lahore division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance of the City District Government officers, including building inspectors and directed them to ensure their biometric attendance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance of the City District Government officers, including building inspectors and directed them to ensure their biometric attendance.

Chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to approval of designs/maps of properties, including commercial and domestic here at Town Hall, he also ordered them to hold open courts in every zone from the next week.

During the meeting, Metropolitan Officer (Planning) Naveed Akhtar Butt briefed the meeting about procedures, rules and regulation for approval of the property designs/maps.

Chief Metropolitan Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Muninicipal Officer (Planning) Naveed Akhtar Butt and Zonal Planning officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.