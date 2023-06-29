Open Menu

Commissioner Distribute Gifts Among Prisoners On Eid Day

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner distribute gifts among prisoners on Eid day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta visited Adiala Jail and distributed gifts among the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

DIG Rana Abdul Rauf, and Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warich welcomed on arrival at the jail.

The smart contingent of police presented saluted to them.

They distributed sweets and gifts among children below 18 years of age and women and expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to the prisoners in jail.

The Commissioner on the occasion said, "The purpose of the visit is to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the inmates, women and children in the jail, adding Eid Ul Azha teaches the lesson of patience and endurance." He said that the reformation of society was the need of the hour and special attention must be given to the education of children imprisoned in jail.

Earlier, DIG Rana Abdul Rauf and Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warich offered Eid Ul Azha prayers to prisoners and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Police Education Jail Visit Rawalpindi Women Share

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

45 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

58 minutes ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

58 minutes ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan