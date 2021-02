Commissioner distributes 1200 uniforms among needy students in Kharan

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani on Wednesday distributed uniforms among 1200 poor, orphaned and deserving students in various schools of Kharan city and rural areas under collaboration with Secretary Industries & Commerce Hafiz Abdul Majid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani on Wednesday distributed uniforms among 1200 poor, orphaned and deserving students in various schools of Kharan city and rural areas under collaboration with Secretary Industries & Commerce Hafiz Abdul Majid.

In this regard, more 800 schools uniforms will soon be distributed to other schools in Kharan district under the supervision of commissioners and education department officials.

Commissioner Rakshan Division was accompanied by Rakhshan Divisional Director Schools Mohammad Azeem Sajidi, District Education Officer Nurouz Khan Miskanzai. Assistant Commissioner Kharan Riaz Ahmad Nasir Assistant Director Admin Schools Irfan Anwar, Deputy District Education Officer Female Anila Hamza and Deputy District Education Officer Female Sir Kharan Asma Qasim Shah.